Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A Muslim man performed the 'Jalabhishek' of the Shiva Linga and worshiped in Shiva temple of Deoband in Uttar Pradesh. Its video is also being shared widely on social media. The man performing Jalabhishek is identified as Rao Musharraf Ali Pundir who is the district convener of Muslim National Forum. While performing Jalabhishek, Pundir prayed and wished that the blessings of Lord Shiva will be on all of humanity.

Pundir says that he 'adores' Lord 'Bholenath' and has faith in him and he also wished to go to Banaras and perform Jalabhishek on 'Gyanvapi Shivling'. He said, 'I have performed Jalabhishek while carrying forward the traditions of our ancestors.' The video of Pundir worshiping lord Shiva has come to the fore. While some are appreciating this, some people say it is against Islam.