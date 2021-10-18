Shahjahanpur: A lawyer was shot dead at the premises of District Session Court in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Monday. The body has been sent for autopsy.

The firing took place in a record room situated on the third floor of the court building.

District Magistrate (DM) Indra Vikram Singh and SP reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The forensic team and dog squad have also reached the spot to collect the evidence. The investigating team have also recovered a country-made gun from the incident site.

DM said, "The place where the incident took place was the office of the deceased lawyer, it was not a courtroom. He went there for some work. His colleague said they heard the firing sound after which they found the body of the lawyer. The police are investigating the matter."