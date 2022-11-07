Noida Uttar Pradesh : A fire broke out in Mushkin International, under Phase-2 PS limits in Noida. Seven fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire. Large number of police force have been deployed to keep traffic free and avoid any untoward incident further. No casulty have been reported so far. This has been told by Gautam Buddha Nagar Police while talking to media.

According to a statement from the media cell of Gautam Buddh Nagar police, the Mushkin Internation B-39, under the Phase-2 police station caught fire on Monday morning. Several fire tenders along with the police personnel were deployed there. However, no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on October 25, the officials of Uttar Pradesh police had informed that a fire had broken out in an apartment in Vedantam Society in Gaur City 2 area, under the limits of Bisrakh police station limits in Greater Noida West on the evening of Deepawali.