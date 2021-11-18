Lucknow: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has been trying to lure the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly Election. Though, Muslim religious leaders and scholars agree unanimously that the Muslims, who play a decisive role in about 150 seats in UP, are not getting proper representation in Uttar Pradesh, they think leaders like Owaisi are causing communal polarisation in the society.

Muslim scholar Dr Kalbe Sibtain Noori said that "90 per cent of Muslims do not consider Owaisi as their leader in UP. His harsh statements cause polarisation and direct harm to the Muslims but the issues of Muslims should be talked about".

Qazi-e-Shahar Mufti Abul Irfan Miyan Firangi Mahli said, "Owaisi is a well-educated leader who raises the voice of Muslims, but his mass base in UP is not much, which shows that Muslims do not consider Owaisi as their leader. But, if someone is speaking and answering on the issue of Muslims, then it is not a bad thing."

Muslim scholar Mohammad Mateen said, "Owaisi is only a minorities' leader but he will definitely make some difference to other parties in the UP elections. When Muslims are not with their political party, then how will they get representation in UP."

Maulana Saif Abbas said "Arrival of Owaisi will not make much difference because the people are aware. The voters will not vote on the grounds of religion but on the issue of unemployment and the economy. No matter how hard you try to mislead the voters with harsh statements the public is not going to get caught in all these rounds. Muslims are not getting their representation in politics because of their own desire. If Muslims want, they can take representation."

