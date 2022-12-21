New Delhi/ Ghaziabad: Nine policemen including the then police station house officer have been found guilty of killing a carpenter in a fake encounter in Etah about 16 years ago. The CBI court will sentence the guilty policemen on Wednesday. A special CBI court convicted nine policemen in this case on Tuesday.

The fake encounter took place in the Sidhpura police station area of Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. Carpenter Rajaram was killed in the alleged encounter. Before committing this offence, the accused police portrayed Rajaram as a dacoit.

Rajaram's wife approached the High Court and alleged that her husband was killed by the police in a fake encounter. The High Court ordered a CBI inquiry into the matter in June 2007. The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) had collected all the evidence and filed a charge sheet against all the accused policemen including the then police station house officer Pawan Kumar. An accused policeman died during the trial. The policemen have been convicted under section 302 of IPC (murder and destruction of evidence).