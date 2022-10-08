Lucknow: The 81st session of the Indian Road Congress is commencing in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow on Saturday after a gap of 11 years. More than 1500 delegates from all over the world will participate in the program to be hosted by the State government. Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event at 4 pm on Saturday.

Union Minister of State General VK Singh will also be present on the occasion, officials said. The logo of the Indian Road Congress session is Ram Mandir. As per officials, a total of 200 representatives of UP will also participate in the event which will be spread over 19 technical sessions. There will be presentations on road related topics from technical experts of the country and abroad including engineers at the Centre and state, road and bridge related institutions, scientists and consultants.

A total of 180 stalls will be set up in the technical exhibition wherein information related to equipment, machinery, materials and new technology will be shared. A cultural evening will also be held at the event. After the convention, the delegates will be made aware of the spiritual and cultural aspects of Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mathura and Vrindavan etc.