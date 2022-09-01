Bhadohi (UP) : Twenty-seven people accused of being involved in gang-related activities were named in six FIRs lodged under the Gangsters Act at different police stations of Bhadohi district on Wednesday, officials said.

The stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act is used to curb organised crimes and anti-social activities that disturb the tranquillity of the state Confirming the development, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police, Anil Kumar, said, "Twenty-five of the 27 accused named in the FIRs are already in jail."

In Bhadohi, a total of 59 cases under the Gangsters Act were lodged between 2017 and 2021 while 28 cases have been registered so far this year. We have also opened files of 11 known history-sheeters of the district, said Kumar. PTI

