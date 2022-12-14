Firozabad: At least six people including a 15-month-old baby were killed and 21 others injured after a private passenger bus collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on early Wednesday morning, officials said. The accident took place at around 4:30 am today when the bus said to be carrying around 50 passengers from Ludhiana and Rae Bareilly collided with the truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway at milestone 61.200 km and fell into a ditch.

Six people died and 21 were injured in the accident as per an official. Three of the deceased have been identified as Reena, 22, wife of Sunil, a resident of Fatehpur, her son Ayansh, 15 months old and Santalala, 67, a resident of Pannoi district Kaushambi. Soon after the accident, cops from the Nagla Khangar police station reached the spot and admitted the injured to Saifai hospital for treatment.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.