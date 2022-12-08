Noida: Four people were rescued after a fire broke out in a restaurant here on Thursday evening, officials said. The restaurant is located in Sector 104. The fire department was alerted about the fire at around 6 pm, a police official said. "Teams of firefighters and local police had rushed to the spot and the fire was doused," the official said. Four people were rescued from the restaurant and no one was injured in the incident, the official added. The reason behind the fire and the extent of damage caused by it are being ascertained, the police said. (PTI)