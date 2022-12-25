Lucknow: Four persons died after the driver of a car lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a drain in Lucknow on Sunday, police said. The accident took place near Narharpur village in Sairpur Police Station area. Four passengers succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment whereas one was shifted to the trauma centre and his condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased were identified as Nikhil Shukla (29), a resident of Gayatri Nagar, Ankit Srivastava (28), a resident of Hari Om Nagar, Sandeep Yadav (28), a resident of Madiyav, Rakesh Yadav (25), a resident of Madiyav. The passenger, who is in critical condition is identified as Satyam Pandey (27), a resident of Madiyav.

Inspector Anil Kumar Tiwari said,"Sandeep Yadav had gone to meet friends at his aunt's place in Narharpur. The incident happened when they were returning to homes in the morning . He added that Sandeep Yadav, the son of retired judge's driver Amarnath Yadav, and the car that met with an accident was a government vehicle (UP 32 BG0729)". Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the District Magistrate and other officials to take necessary steps and ensure proper treatment for the injured.