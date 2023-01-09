Unnao: In a tragic road accident, four people were killed while 12 others have been injured after a speeding bus rammed into a truck along the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Monday morning, police said. Auras police station in-charge Raj Kumar said that the bus on its way from Rajkot in Gujarat to Palia Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh rammed into a truck amid poor visibility due to dense fog.

In the accident, four people were killed while 12 others were injured, he said. On receiving the information, the Auras police team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to a hospital for post-mortem. The injured were shifted to the Unnao District Hospital from where a few critically injured persons were referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre for specialised treatment.

According to sources, the driver of the speeding bus lost control of the vehicle, which rammed into the truck causing the mishap. The mishap came hours after another accident on the same Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Sunday. Three persons died while 17 others were injured after a speeding bus overturned after ramming into a parked truck on the expressway.

The accident, as per police, took place near Piprauli village of the Thathia police station area late on Sunday night. The private sleeper bus on way from Delhi to Lucknow hit the parked truck. As soon as the bus overturned, there was a scramble among the passengers to come out of the vehicle.