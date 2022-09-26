Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): A police constable among four died after their car hit a divider on National Highway 58 in the Mansoorpur police station area on Monday. A WagonR car going from Delhi to Haridwar overturned after colliding with a roadways bus. Four people, including a constable of the UP Police, were killed in this collision. The constable in the car was identified by his ID card. According to the police, police constable Kuldeep Mishra was a resident of Thal district, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.

Station House Office (SHO), Mahabir Singh said, that a WagonR car has overturned near Devarana hotel under the Mansurpur police station area. He said, 'the deceased were identified as constable Kuldeep Mishra (30), Manish Singhal (26), Aman Gautam (25), and an unidentified youth." He also said that a man who sustained injuries in this accident has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be critical.