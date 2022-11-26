Lakhimpur Kheri: Police have booked three Congress leaders after the cheques they gave to families of rape and murder victims allegedly bounced in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. The state Congress has alleged political malice as the reason for the registration of the cases. SP Arun Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered against Congress leaders Virendra Kumar, YK Sharma and Amit Jani for cheating.

It is learnt that the Congress leaders had given cheques to the family of the two Dalit sisters in Nighasan, who were allegedly raped and murdered. Six men were arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of two teenage Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri, who were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field about a kilometre from their home in Nighasan police station area on September 14.

A cheque was given to the family by Y K Sharma on behalf of the Pradesh Congress Committee. Likewise, Congress MLA Virendra Kumar and another Congress leader Amit Jani too gave cheques to the family as assistance. But all three checks have bounced, the victims' brother alleged in a police complaint.

While two cheques given by Congress leaders have bounced due to lack of signatures, the one particular cheque given to the family by Amit Jani has bounced due to lack of money in his account, the complainant said.

Police lodged an FIR on Friday against the Congress leaders. Congress District President Prahlad Patel alleged that the ruling BJP wants to defame the Congress. He said that due to lack of signature, two cheques have bounced, which will be rectified. The Congress party has helped farmers and the families of the victims in the Tikuniya incident by giving assistance of crores of rupees, he said.