Ghazipur (UP): Three people, including a couple, were killed when their car was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Nandganj area here, police said on Sunday. The accident took place on Saturday night, they said.

Neeraj Kumar (45), his wife Moni (41), and friend Alok Kumar (44), all residents of Bihar, were on their way to Prayagraj when their car was hit from behind, they said. No arrests have so far been made, police said. (PTI)