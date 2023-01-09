Kannauj: Three persons died while 17 others were injured after a speeding bus overturned after ramming into a parked truck on a side on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Sunday, officials said. The accident is being attributed to poor visibility due to dense fog.

As per a police official, the accident took place near Piprauli village of Thathia police station area late on Sunday night. The private sleeper bus on way from Delhi to Lucknow hit the parked truck near kilometer 208. As soon as the bus overturned, there was a scramble among the passengers to come out of the vehicle.

Hearing the screams, the villagers reached the spot and also informed the police about the incident. A Police team reached the spot and started a rescue operation. Passengers, Anita Bajpai (50), Sanjana (25) and Devansh (11), residents of Krishna Nagar Mohalla of Rae Bareli district, died on the spot in the accident.

Whereas, 17 passengers were injured and shifted to Medical College, Tirwa. As per police, the condition of Pradeep Kumar (36) resident of Chandinagar police station area of Baghpat district, Abhishek (28) resident of Manali in Madhya Pradesh, Salim (25) resident of Chandpur in Mau, Deepa (26) resident of Krishna Nagar in Rae Bareilly, Shivi (2) and Shivank (2) are said to be serious.

SP Kunwar Anupam Singh, ASP Dr Arvind Kumar and other officials reached the spot and took stock of the situation. After the incident, the passengers were sent to their respective destinations in another vehicle.