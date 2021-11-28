Lucknow: Special Task Force (STF) have arrested 26 people involved in the leak of question paper of the exam in Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Exam 2021 from various examination centres on Sunday. Copies of question papers, mobile phones, pen drives, notes etc. have been recovered from their possession.

The UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled due to an alleged question paper leak and it is expected to held next month.

The STF swung into action after it received information about leak of question paper of the exam. An STF team under the leadership of Deputy SP Dharmesh Kumar Shahi arrested four people from Lucknow. The arrested people have been identified as Anurag Desh and Chandu Verma resident of Mauranipur, Faujdar Verma alias Vikas Verma resident of Mahrua and Kaushalendra Pratap resident of Ayodhya. A photocopy of the question paper has been recovered from them.

While under the leadership of Deputy SP Lal Pratap Singh accused Roshan Singh Patel resident of Chitrakoot Dham has been arrested from Kaushambi. The accused is a Lab Technician in Manjhanpur PHC and leak information message was found on his WhatsApp.

Manish alias Monu, Ravi, Dharmendra have been arrested from Kotwali police station area in Meerut district Shamli.

Police said, "the arrested people are members of a large gang. The people had bought 10 copies of the question paper of the exam for around Rs 50 lakh. They were about to sell the copies of the paper to around 60 students with a price tag of Rs 50,000 each."

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that free bus services will be provided by the State Road Transport Corporation to the students appearing for the UPTET 2021 examination and no additional fee will be charged from any candidates for the next exam.