Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Jhusi police arrested three people on charges of causing death by negligence of 21 deer which were mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Anand Kanan Birla House in Chhatnag area of Prayagraj. A notice to the Birla Group will also be sent regarding the incident, sources said.

DFO Mahavir Kaujalgi Pradeep said that "there is Birla Anand Kanan Guest House in Chhatnag village of Jhusi. Deer were being reared inside the premises for which, the Birla Group had taken a proper license from the Forest Department. Deer are being reared here for about 30 years."

Pradeep further said, "Universal Cable Company Limited was given the responsibility for the care of the deer. For this, 14 employees were deployed there. These employees were working on eight-hour shifts. There were four workers on one shift. While two employees used to work as supervisors. Due to negligence by these employees, 21 deers were mauled to death."

He further said, "It is suspected that the stray dogs entered the premises by jumping the six feet fence. 21 deer were killed in this tragic incident. When the Forest Department team reached the spot, all the deer were dead. Postmortem of all was done and they were buried in the guest house premises itself."

The post mortem of the deer was done by a panel of four doctors. Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Anil Kumar, Medical Incharge of Jhusi Veterinary Hospital Dr. Vaibhav Mishra, Incharge of Bahadurpur Dr. Shashi Bhushan, and Co-incharge Dr. Anil Yadav were included in this panel. The post-mortem reports suggest that most of the deer were scratched and eaten by the dogs while others died due to shock.