Lucknow: Preparations have started in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate 'Deepotsav'- the festival of lights in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram. A new world record is being set for lighting more than 14 lakh diyas during Deepotsav. The UP tourism department has geared up for this following the directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Apart from this, 4.50 lakh diyas will be lit in 21 major temples of Ayodhya.

All these diyas will be lit on the banks of holy Saryu. The Guinness Book of World Records team will also be present at 'Ram Ki Paidi' to set a world record. According to the Principal Secretary Tourism Mukesh Meshram, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, every year on the eve of Deepawali, a grand Deepotsav is celebrated in Ayodhya. This time on the sixth Deepotsav, more than 14 lakh lamps will be lit. This will set a new record in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Last time more than 12 lakh diyas were lit here. Meshram said that in order to enroll in the Guinness Book of World Records, the district magistrates of all the districts of the state have been instructed to make 10 'diyas' from each gram sabha. These lamps will be handed over to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University Faizabad. For this, the District Magistrate will give lamps to the convenor of the lamp, Chief Proctor Dr. Ajay Pratap Singh and Deputy Director of Tourism Department, Rajendra Prasad Yadav.

Also read: Construction of Special Corridor for circumambulation underway at Ayodhya

Rajendra Prasad, Deputy Director of Tourism Department said that on the occasion of Deepotsav, more than 14 lakh diyas will be lit in Ram ki Paidi. While 4.50 lakh lamps will be lit in 21 major temples of Ayodhya.

He said that 51000 diyas will be lit at Ram Janmabhoomi, 21000 at Hanuman Garhi. Similarly, 21000 diyas will be lit in major temples including Kanak Bhawan, Guptar Ghat, Dashrath Samadhi, Ram Janaki Mandir, Sahabganj, Devkali Temple, Bharat Kund (Nandi Village). At the same time, diyas will also be distributed to social organizations to illuminate the entire Ayodhya. The Deputy Director said that like every year, this year also Ramlila will be held, in which artists from many countries will participate. Along with this there will also be fireworks and laser shows.