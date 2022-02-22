Sitapur (UP): At least 17 CISF personnel were injured after the roadways bus they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

As per the officials, 39 CISF personnel were on way to Lakhimpur after returning from the election duty in Shikohabad when the accident took place in Pipra area in front of the over bridge on Sitapur-Lakhimpur road at around nine o'clock on Monday night. Soon after receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the injured to CHC Hargaon, from where doctors have referred all the injured jawans to the district hospital.

Commandant Anandmani said that 17 soldiers were injured in the accident all the of whom were sent to the Community Health Center for treatment, where doctors referred them to the district hospital.

Also read: Three killed as bus crashes into SUV in Gorakhpur