Kanpur: Sixteen new cases of Zika virus has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Tuesday, with this, the total number of cases in the state has crossed the three-digit mark and reached 105. After which there has been a stir in the district administration and health department.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Kanpur on Wednesday to take stoke of the situation. During his visit, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with the District Administration and Health Department regarding the issue and will also issue guidelines to prevent its infection.

The Health Department and Municipal Corporation of Kanpur is spreading awareness across the city, including in Zika-affected areas such as Shyam Nagar, Koyla Nagar, Chakeri, Jagmau, and Air Force colonies

Speaking over the spread of the virus Dr. Nepal Singh said, "teams have been deployed for various tasks including surveying nearby areas and sampling of symptomatic people. The teams have also been monitoring friends and relatives of infected patients for any possible infection."

