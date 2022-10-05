Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl returning from her coaching class late Tuesday was gang-raped by three accused in the Sultanpur area of Uttar Pradesh. The three accused allegedly caught hold of the minor girl, gang-raped her, and then fled from the spot.

The victim, a class 8 student of Kadipur was returning home late evening when the three gang-raped her in a deserted area. The family of the victim filed a complaint against the accused. According to police officials, two of them have been arrested while the third one is still absconding.

Superintendent of Police Somen Verma reached Kadipur late in the night and inquired about the incident from the family members of the victim and the police officials. The SP assured strict action against the accused.