Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh transferred 12 IAS officers. According to a state government spokesman, Vipin Kumar Jain has been appointed special secretary, geology and mining Department. Jagdish has been made additional managing director, Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation and Ajay Kumar Dwivedi has been made special secretary, agriculture production commissioner office.

Charchit Gaud has been made vice-chairman, Agra Development Authority. Diksha Jain has been made CDO, Firozabad.Madhusudan Nagraj Hulgi has been made special secretary, agriculture production commissioner office, Shailesh Kumar has been made vice-chairman, Moradabad Development Authority and Junaid Ahmed has been made chief development officer, Jhansi.

Nisha has been made secretary, Uttar Pradesh Bhawan and Sanirman Karamkar Kalyan Board. Alok Kumar has been made secretary, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj and Gunjan Dwivedi has been made chief development officer, Kushinagar. Anuraj Jain has been made chief development officer, Ambedkar Nagar. Khempal Singh will continue on the post of additional commissioner, cooperatives. (IANS)