Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Five people died in a major collision between a truck and a Swift car on the Nainital-Lucknow highway in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Sagir (35), Muzammil (36), Mohammad Tahir (40), Imran Khan, and Mohammad Farid (35). They were en route from Ram Nagar in Uttarakhand to the Dargah at Bilgram Sharif Hardoi. There were a total of 10 people in two vehicles. The accident took place when one of the tyres of the car punctured and the vehicle collided with the truck. On the information of the incident, the police reached within a few minutes and with the help of local people pulled out all the five people trapped in the car. Police sent the bodies to the district hospital. The police also informed the incident to deceased's relatives.

Also Read: Four killed as two bikes ram into each other in Rajasthan