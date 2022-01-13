Howrah: A 45-year-old woman who suffered severe burn injuries was airlifted and brought to Howrah District Hospital from the Gangasagar Mela ground in Sagar Island from South 24 Parganas district by air ambulance on Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Swarnalata Mondal, a resident of the Sagar Islands. The accident took place on late Wednesday night when the victim was enjoying the bonfire with her child, suffered 55 per cent burn injuries after her saree caught fire following which she was rushed to the nearby health centre.

On Thursday morning, she was airlifted and sent to Howrah Dumurjala helipad through an air ambulance that was kept ready for any emergency at the Sagar Islands. From there she was taken via ambulance through the green corridor to the Howrah District Hospital. She had been admitted to the burn unit of the hospital.

Dr Sabuj Bala said that she is out of danger now. "All sorts of treatment facilities are there at the Mela ground. But the victim insisted that she should be admitted to the burn unit and hence she had to be airlifted," he said.