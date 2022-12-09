Hyderabad (Telangana): YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) Chief YS Sharmila has been detained by the police in Hyderabad on Friday. Sharmila staged a protest at the Ambedkar statue on the Tank Bund in Hyderabad after the Warangal police denied permission for padayatra there. Later, she was detained and taken into preventive custody by the police.

YSRTP president YS Sharmila detained for staging protest in Hyderabad

Also read: PM Modi 'telephones' YS Sharmila, conveys sympathies over towing arrest