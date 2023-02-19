Mahabubabad (Telangana): YSRTP President Y S Sharmila was arrested after tensions prevailed between different groups over her 'padayatra' at Bethole in Mahabubabad in Telangana. She was taken into preventive custody and shifted to Hyderabad. The activists of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) created a ruckus at the venue of Sharmila's meeting at Bethole.

The BRS activists went on the rampage and brought down the cut-outs and flexes of the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP). Following this, clashes erupted between the activists of the BRS and the YSRTP. A large number of policemen were deployed at the spot. To prevent further clashes, the police took Sharmila to the State Capital.

The YSRTP president slammed the government after the police denied permission to her to go ahead with her padayatra. The officials cited the clashes as the reason for denying permission. On their part, the ruling BRS activists alleged that Sharmila had made unwarranted remarks against their party MLA Shankar Naik. They staged a protest dharna at the YSRTP meeting venue.

Y S Sharmila has been mounting a scathing attack on the Chandrasekhar Rao government in Telangana ever since she started her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra in the State. After differences cropped up with her brother and AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sharmila has shifted her political priorities to Telangana and started her own political party here.

A case was registered against Y S Sharmila under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Mahabubabad Town Police Station for allegedly making inappropriate comments against Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik. She has been moved to Hyderabad to avoid law and order problems in Mahabubabad.