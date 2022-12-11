Hyderabad: YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila, who was on a hunger strike against the TRS government has been shifted to a local hospital in Hyderabad in the early morning hours. YS Sharmila was on an indefinite fast after she was denied permission by the police to hold her padayatra. She along with her mother Y.S. Vijayamma were fasting at their Lotus Pond residence in Banjara Hills.

Police forced media personnel, party leaders and cadres, to move away from the location and foiled Sharmila's fast before she was "forcefully" shifted to the hospital at around 1.00 AM today, the party said. Sharmila, did not even consume water, which resulted in her health condition deteriorating rapidly, it said.

Doctors, who were monitoring her health, stated that Sharmila's blood pressure and glucose levels had fallen to alarming levels, and expressed concern over dehydration which could lead to electrolyte imbalance, potent enough to pose danger to her kidneys, a release from the party said.

A large number of policemen remained deployed around their residence on Saturday. Earlier Sharmila had alleged that leaders and workers of the party were being restrained by the police from reaching her residence. She made it clear that she would continue fasting till the police gave her permission.

Earlier on Saturday Sharmila was detained by the police after she sat on her fast at the footsteps of Dr. Ambedkar's statue at Tank Bund in the heart of the city. She was dropped at her residence by the police following which she along with her supporters started fast on a road near her residence. She was detained again and forced to move into her house. Several leaders and workers of YSRTP were arrested and shifted to police stations on Saturday.

Earlier, Sharmila alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been throttling the voices of dissent that rose against his autocratic and corrupt rule. "It is deplorable to note how a person sitting in the seat of a chief minister can be so dictatorial, rather than be reasonable and fair. Our padyatra is a mission to expose tyrannical rule and a platform for the hapless people to air their concerns and problems. The padayatra has never failed in maintaining camaraderie and peace, all along its 3,500 km of journey, adhering to law and order and within the democratic setup," she said.