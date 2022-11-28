Hyderabad: Police on Monday arrested YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila at Lingagiri village in Chennaraopet mandal of Telangana's Warangal district after her party workers clashed with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers. Speaking to the media on the incident, YS Sharmila said, "While all other parties are wasting their time doing politics, YSRTP is the only party that is marching on behalf of the people and exposing the government's failures." She criticised that she was arrested because the other parties could not stand it while they were fighting for the people.

"The bus in the padayatra was burnt as part of the TRS government's conspiracy," she said. "I am doing the padayatra with permission. I made it clear to them that we won't stop the yatra at any cost. TRS party goondas burnt the vehicle, which I used for the night halt, they also broke the windshield. Our party workers were hurt and attacked as they were rammed by a car," she said.