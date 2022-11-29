Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila was arrested by police in Hyderabad on Tuesday as she was on her way to protest outside chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's residence. High-drama unfolded after police towed away her car at Panjagutta Square with Sharmila sitting inside it.

Sharmila, who is the sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was detained and taken to SR Nagar police station. She had given a call to gherao the chief minister's house to protest the alleged attack by TRS supporters on her padyatra in Warangal district on Monday.

A case was registered against her at Panjagutta Police Station. The case was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), section 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and section 327 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort property, or to constrain to an illegal act).

She was taken into custody in Lingagiri village of Warangal on Monday too after a clash between her party workers and TRS activists. Sharmila during her Padayatra on Sunday had accused TRS legislator from Narsampet constituency Peddireddy Sudershan Reddy of extorting money from people, grabbing land, and threatening contractors.

TRS workers targeted Sharmila’s convoy on Monday and tried to torch a bus she used for resting. The YSRTP workers resisted the TRS workers’ attack, resulting in clashes between the two groups.

YSRTP petitioned the High Court to allow Sharmila's padayatra. The petitioner alleged that TRS activists had created a disturbance in the march. However, the High Court advised the petitioner to apply afresh. The High Court directed Sharmila not to make any objectionable comments on Chief Minister KCR.