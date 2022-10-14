Patancheru (Telangana): An 18-year-old youth, Sivakumar, who was reported missing by his parents Balaswamy and Baleswaramma since October 7 is suspected to be murdered by his lady love's family. Sivakumar, a native of Kodoru village, was in love with a girl from a different caste living at Musheerabad in Hyderabad.

Police said, "The young man got a call from his girlfriend on October 7 inviting him to Mursheerabad. When he said he could not come to Mursheerabad, she asked him to meet her in Ameerpet. Sivakumar went there and saw the girl's father and grandfather, along with the girl. The accused took him on the pretext of speaking and he has not been located since then."

Balaswamy and Baleswaramma from Koderu of Nagarkurnool district migrated to the Patancheru area of ​​Sangareddy district 20 years ago. Lives in the suburbs and their son Sivakumar fell in love with a girl studying in Class XII from a different caste. The family members of the girl came to know about their love affair recently. As the castes were different, they reprimanded their daughter.

The police, who initially registered a case of disappearance based on the complaint of the youth's parents, came to know about the love affair as a part of the investigation. Police then interrogated the girl's father and grandfather and they confessed that they have committed the murder. The body was thrown into a canal at Kushaiguda. The accused were being questioned and the body is yet to be traced. If the body is found, the police are likely to reveal further details on Friday.