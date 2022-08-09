Nalgonda (Telangana): A young man allegedly attacked a college student with a knife after she refused to have a relationship with him in Nalgonda city's Forest Park on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the accused, Rohit, is pursuing BBA in Nalgonda. He has been allegedly harassing a student in the name of love for the last seven months. On the day of the incident, Rohit came to the forest park of the city along with the girl where he attacked her indiscriminately with the knife. He injured her stomach, arms, legs, and face and then escaped. The victim's friends were near the scene and immediately took her to a hospital.

The doctors said that the condition of the girl was stable. Circle Inspector Gopi said that a case had been registered and the police are looking for the accused.