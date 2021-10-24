Hyderabad (Telangana): The largest bat in the world was unveiled at Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Saturday. The bat is in display in view of the T20 World Cup cricket matches underway. Pernod Ricard India company has manufactured the bat.

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, IT Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Hyderabad Cricket Association President and Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin were present at the event.

World's largest cricket bat unveiled in Hyderabad

Weighing up to 9 tonnes and 56.1 feet long, the bat made of poplar wood had made into the Guinness Book of Records. It took one month to make the bat, organizers said.

Addressing the media persons Azharuddin exuded his confidence in the Indian team winning the T20 World Cup this year. He said there are good talented players in the team.

