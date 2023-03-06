Hyderabad: As Women's Day 2023 approaches, various celebrities have shared stories of the influential women in their lives who have helped them become who they are today. They acknowledge that behind every successful man is a woman who played a vital role in their success.

Actor Rajinikanth expressed gratitude to Regina, a social worker who showed him love when he was not yet married and was busy with movie shoots. When he was hospitalized due to stress after doing 17 films in a row, Regina took care of him and treated him like her own son. Being with her for months helped him recover, and he considers her his role model for being patient and loving.

CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella paid tribute to his domestic help Anu, who took care of his son Zain, born with cerebral palsy and other mental issues. Nadella admires Anu's dedication and struggle as a mother, and he believes that every mother with a child with special needs is a warrior. He learned a lot from her and other women who tirelessly move forward in life.

"I know how difficult it is to raise someone with special needs like that. Anu raised our son Zain, who was born with cerebral palsy and some other mental problems while taking care of me and two girls. Seeing her yearning and struggle as a mother, in my view, every mother with such children is a warrior," the Microsoft CEO said.

“There is so much to learn from such women who tirelessly move forward. Such people are shown to the sufferers who look at every little problem in their professional life with a magnifying glass,'' he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar remembers the late Sushma Swaraj, the former Minister of External Affairs, who served as his boss. He admires her foresight, respect for employees, and dedication to helping people stuck in foreign countries. She inspired him to move forward and make a positive impact in his work.

“It is because of her that our relations with Indian communities abroad are strong. She talks to lower-level employees with great respect and affection. There is no expansion other than work. I like her foresight, who has stood as a helper for many people stuck in foreign countries with various problems. In many ways now I take her inspiration and move forward,'' he said.

Billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Shiv Nadar takes inspiration from Mother Teresa and believes that spreading happiness and money will increase both. He shares his favourite study with many people, including building schools for poor students and providing subsidies. His daughter has also been instilled with the spirit of mother service, and he takes Mother Teresa as an ideal for social service and earning.

"I came to know about her when I was studying in school. She also instilled the spirit of mother service in our daughter. That's why she is taking that Mother Teresa as an ideal not only in terms of earning but also in social service,'' he said.

Cricketer M S Dhoni pays tribute to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He admires how she faced rejection and insults in her early days but never gave up. She learned Hindustani classical music and climbed her way to the top, earning admiration from people all over the world. Dhoni believes that Lataji's life as a songstress will always be an inspiration to him.

“In the early days, Lataji faced many insults, including not being admitted to school, not being given opportunities because she had a sore throat, and even being fired for singing songs in movies,” Dhoni said. “However, she could not deal with them except emotionally. Learning Hindustani classical music and climbing one step at a time, she has won the admiration of many people all over the world.

Lataji's life, who made her mark in the world of music as a songstress, will always be an inspiration to me,'' added Dhoni.