Hyderabad: The International Women's Day was celebrated at Ramoji Film City in a grand manner with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement. The women staff of the Ramoji group of companies participated in the event. This year's theme was 'Digit All- Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality' with a message of embracing equity.

Chief Minister's Secretary Smita Sabharwal was the chief guest on the occasion while Kondaveeti Satyavathy, Editor of the feminist magazine 'Bhumika' was the guest of honor. Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeshwari and ETV Bharat Director Ch. Brihati also participated in the program.

Women's Day celebrations started with the lighting of lamp. Following which, Vijayeshwari and Brihati felicitated chief guests Sabharwal and Satyavathy. Speaking on the occasion, Sabharwal said, ''In my early days, I learned Telugu because of Eenadu. Thanks for that."

Passing the local language test is tougher than the UPSC. When I was an assistant collector, I used to go to villages all day. After returning home, I had dinner and then studied for at least half an hour. I used to take notes while studying. This is how I passed the Telugu exam, the senior bureaucrat said.

We are hopeful that the organisation will continue its independent and courageous journalism in the decades to come. You are (Eenadu) a reflection of people's opinions and thoughts. A healthy democracy requires this responsibility, the CM's Secretary opined.

The program showcased achievements of women. Music, dance, fashion show, and rangoli making competitions were also organised. Prizes were awarded to the winners by the chief guests. The celebrations were marked by a cake cutting ceremony as well.

The staff expressed their joy saying they were feeling enthusiastic after spending such a good time. The cultural performances showcasing women's power stole the entire show and kept the audience captivated. The most impressive was the dances performed by the Bosco group.