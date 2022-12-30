Adilabad (Telangana): A married woman set herself on fire, along with her two daughters in Ichoda of Adilabad district on Thursday. The Ichoda police said, "The deceased have been identified as Vedashree (23), the wife of Prashant and her daughters Pragya (5) and Vennela (3)." Police further said, "Death was instant for Vedashree as she doused herself with kerosene and set herself ablaze, along with her daughters."

Some neighbours noticed smoke emanating from the house and alerted her family members, who rushed to the spot. The family members entered the house by breaking the doors and doused the fire. Vedashree had already died, while the suffocating girls were immediately rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad. The two girls died while undergoing treatment.

Differences cropped up between Vedashree and her in-laws. The two were at loggerheads over some petty issue. Vedashree attempted to kill herself and her daughter in a fit of rage. The primary reason for the extreme step was a nagging domestic dispute, sources said. Vedashree was married to Prashant in 2015. Prashant works in a private finance company. Vedashree had conflicts with her sister-in-law, after which they started living in a rented house in Ichoda.