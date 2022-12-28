Amrabad (Telangana): A 24-year-old woman and her newborn child died allegedly due to medical negligence at Mahabubnagar General Hospital during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Her family held the doctors responsible for the deaths. Charagonda Swarna, a resident of Ammapalle in Amrabad Mandal, experienced labor pain on Monday. She was taken to Primary Health Center, Padara, in an ambulance.

After examining Swarna, the health centre staff referred her to Amrabad Hospital, which was 10 km away. Amrabad Hospital staff refused to admit her saying they did not have proper medical facilities to handle her critical delivery. She was then sent to Nagarkurnool District Hospital, which was 35 km away. As her blood pressure was not under control, she was taken to Mahabubnagar General Hospital.

Despite so many complications, the doctors there performed a normal delivery on her. The delivery was successful but Swarna died. Soon, the baby also died. Her family alleged that due to medical negligence, Swarna and her child lost their lives.

Dr. Nagaraju, Medical Officer, Amrabad said, "Amrabad Hospital does not have the necessary equipment and operation theatre to perform critical deliveries. There are no special doctors. Swarna was suffering from high BP when she came to the hospital. They were rushed to Acchampet hospital as the delivery was likely to be difficult."