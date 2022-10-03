Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her newborn son of her daughter by striking him on the ground after a quarrel with her daughter in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Sadashivapet town of Sangareddy district on Sunday morning.

According to Sangareddy DSP Ravindra Reddy, the accused woman identified as Sattagari Suryakala, a labourer struck the 28-day-old boy of her daughter Maunika on the ground causing his death. A dispute took place between the mother and daughter on Saturday night. There was a fight on Sunday morning as well. Enraged by this, Surya Kala's daughter grabbed the baby in her lap and threw it to the ground killing him, DSP Reddy said.

It is learnt that the accused Suryakala's husband died some time ago. Her daughter Maunika fell in love with a man named Narsimlu and got married two years ago. Her husband died when she was eight months pregnant, so Maunika was staying with her mother. She gave birth to a baby boy 28 days ago. Police started a probe into the incident.