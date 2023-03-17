Mandamarri: In a shocking incident, a young woman allegedly murdered her same sex partner after having a relationship with her in Mandamarri area of Mancherial district in Telangana, the police said on Friday. The police said the incident took place on Wednesday night in Ramakrishnapur police station of Mancherial district.

The accused has been identified as Maheshwari while the victims was identified as Salluri Anjali (21)-both hailing from Mamidigattu village in Mandamarri mandal of Mancherial district. The police said that Maheshwari called her friend Srinivas at 11.30 pm on Wednesday and told him that Anjali died by suicide and that she, too, was dying by suicide.

Shocked by the call, Srinivas, along with local police, immediately rushed to the spot in a car on the outskirts of Gudipalli village. Anjali, who was lying in a pool of blood, and Maheshwari, who sustained minor injuries, were shifted to the Mancherial Government Hospital. However Anjali had already died. The police suspect that Maheshwari murdered her as the latter had a deep wound on her neck.

Maheshwari has small stab wounds on her stomach and neck, the police said. Anjali's family members protested at the Mancherial Government Hospital on Thursday demanding the arrest of those responsible for Anjali's death. The Ramakrishnapur police registered a case. Maheshwari and Srinivas are being detained and questioned.

It is learnt that Salluri Anjali (21) of Mamidigattu used to go to her grandmother's house in Mannegudam where she came in contact with Perugu Maheshwari alias Mahesh of the same village. Anjali was staying with Maheshwari, her sister Parameshwari and brother Vignesh after renting a room in Mancherial less than two years ago.

Anjali worked at a local shop while Maheshwari used to work at a petrol station, which she recently quit. Maheshwari is the fourth daughter of Mannegudam's VRA Mondi. Over the past 10 years, her dress and behaviour have become more boyish. Locals say that Maheshwari and Anjali were living together in a suspected lesbian relationship.

It is said that Maheshwari had met Srinivas recently, who was running a consultancy in Mancherial. Later, he came in contact with her younger sister, brother and Anjali. For two months, Anjali became closer to Srinivas and started avoiding Maheshwari. It is suspected that Maheshwari nursed a grudge against Anjali for keeping aloof from her and killed her. On the day of the alleged murder, at 10 o'clock Maheshwari left with Anjali on a two-wheeler on the pretext of visiting Mamidigattu.