Nizamabad: The Makloor police on Sunday registered a case against a woman and her lover on the charges of murdering a six-year-old girl who was the former's own daughter. The daughter was killed at Nizamabad railway station and dumped in the Chinnapur forest area of ​​Makloor Mandal of Telangana's Nizamabad district, police sources said.

Getting into details, Durga Bhavani got married to Gurunatham and has two daughters, Nagalakshmi (6) and Geetamadhavi (14 months). However, she had frequent quarrels with her husband, who works as a mason. For six months, she had been fighting with her husband to leave the job. Since then, he had been driving an auto. She later moved out of her house with her two daughters in the absence of her husband. A case of disappearance was registered in Bhavanipuram police station after searches proved futile.

According to the police report, she came to Nizamabad city with her two children and hid on the premises of the government hospital, bus stand, and railway station for a few days. It was there that she came in contact with Dhyarangula Srinu from Kollur of Bansuwada Mandal and it led to an extra-marital relationship. On 22nd August, her elder daughter, Nagalakshmi (6), was killed by strangulation in the railway station itself, saying that she would hinder their relationship.

Later, the body was dumped in a trench in the Chinnapur forest area of ​​Makloor Mandal. The next day, Durga Bhavani called her mother saying that she needed money. When her husband Gurunatham came to know about the matter, he contacted the police and found that she was at Nizamabad railway station. He reached Nizamabad and questioned his wife about the whereabouts of the children.

She tried to convince her husband that the little baby is sleeping and the elder baby (Nagalakshmi) is with her cousin Srinu and is not well. Growing suspicious, the husband questioned her upon which Bhavani ran away from there after saying that their daughter was dumped in the forest area of ​​Chinnapur.

Gurunatham filed a complaint at Makloor police station. Both the accused were detained and interrogated. CI Narahari, SSI Yadagirigowd and Tehsildar Shankar took him to the spot and after postmortem, the body was cremated. As per the complaint of Gurunath, a case has been registered and the investigation is being carried out, the police said.