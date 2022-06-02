Siddipet(Telangana): In the Siddipet district, a woman farmer had to run 5 kilometers barefoot in a competition and won 1st prize of Rs 1 lakh. In Husnabad a 5 km running race competition was organized for women above 30 years of age by the Police Department on the auspices of Telangana State Formation Day in which 500 women participated.

Mallam Rama, a woman farmer from Akkannapeta Mandal, Mallampally, Husnabad constituency, won the first prize in the race. Local MLA Satish Kumar and CP Shweta congratulated her and presented her with the first prize of Rs.1 lakh. Rama claims that she did not practice before running in the competition but says, "I used to take buffaloes daily from our farm for a three kilometers walk routine which helped me in the competition." and adds. "I have come to the competition with our village women. I am very happy about the victory. I have two children. And I would use this prize money for my kids' education. I am very thankful to the organizers. I would also like to thank MLA Sathish Kumar and CP Shwetha,” said Rama.

In the 5 km race, the second and third places were also won by women farmers. These women farmers, who are over 30 years old are an inspiration to everyone.