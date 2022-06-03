Sircilla(Telangana): A pregnant woman who had gone to a government hospital in the Sircilla district delivered a dead baby in the toilet. Hospital superintendent Muralidhar Rao said that “There were still 20 days before the delivery and the baby was not growing properly in the womb. If we had operated before the delivery due date then there would have been a possibility of risk to the mother's life”

He also added that “We had clearly said this to Madhavi's family before admitting her into the hospital on Thursday. Though when Madhavi’s water broke out in the bathroom we rushed her to the emergency ward. We also found the baby already dead in the bathroom. We tried to treat the baby too, but soon found out that the baby was already dead even before it was born.”

Madhavi hails from Veernapalli in Rajanna, Sircilla district. She had gone to the Sircilla government hospital for her first delivery. So the doctors examined her and told her that there are 20 more days before the delivery. On Thursday she suffered labor pains and her family rushed her to the hospital. In the hospital, Madhavi had gone to the bathroom and her water broke out. So she gave birth to a dead baby in the bathroom. Once the hospital staff came to know, they rushed her to the emergency unit and gave her the needed treatment.

However, Madhavi's family claims that it was because of the doctor's negligence that the baby was dead.