Hyderabad: In a welcome development, Telangana has grabbed the prestigious project of setting up the World Health Organization (WHO) approved Global Center for Traditional Medicine in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the officials, the state government is mulling to acquire about 40-50 acres of land in Hyderabad following the official proposal from the Prime Minister's Office seeking the government's nod in this regard. AYUSH Commissioner, Alugu Varshini also wrote a letter to Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi recently, stating the details. Reacting to the development, the Telangana Medical Department has expressed delight that “even during Covid pandemic, Telangana has got such a prestigious project”.

The development comes days after the issue was raised in a recent virtual review meeting conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with MPs from all states. The Prime Minister had said at the meeting that traditional medicine was “gaining prominence in the world in the wake of Covid”. He said the World Health Organization was interested in establishing an international traditional medicine center in India.

While there was a dilemma over the venue for the project initially, Hyderabad ended up bagging the project following recommendation by Union Minister Kishan Reddy. Reddy cited prestigious CCMB, CSIR, University of Hyderabad, IIT, DRDVO working in the Telangana capital to build a case for the city to get the project. “Therefore, there will be no difficulties for research in the International Center for Traditional Medicine,” Reddy explained.

The PM later responded positively to it and issued orders. Initially it was proposed to set up a traditional medical center at Himayatsagar village in Rajendranagar zone of Rangareddy district. But the idea was postponed as the site had already been allocated to the Biosine Medical Botanical Park. Recently, BJP state president, MP Bandi Sanjay made a new proposal. He pointed out that the vacant IDPL site in Hyderabad was suitable for an international traditional medicine center.

