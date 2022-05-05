Hyderabad: Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's two-day Telangana visit slated to kickstart on Friday, hoardings surfaced in parts of Hyderabad, bringing up the controversial 'white challenge' saga to the fore yet again. The flexes, observed in Tank bund and gun park, displayed the message "Rahul Ji.. Are You Ready for White Challenge?". After a denial of permission for an interview at the Osmania University, the banners have further fuelled the already controversial visit.

The 'white challenge', as it is popularly known in the state, refers to the drug menace and a test to determine whether one has been using any narcotic substance. The topic first came up during the Tollywood drugs case, wherein several noted names in the film industry had come to the fore. The challenge, however, began thereafter, with TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) President Revanth Reddy alleging in September 2021, that TRS leaders were trying to save several accused in the case.

He went on accusing TRS members of using banned narcotics. "If you want to prove that you did not do wrong then Do a narcotic test" he had said at the time. Reddy further threw a challenge at Telangana IT Minister KTR, who responded that he was open to any test and even travelling to Delhi AIIMS provided Rahul Gandhi joined him. In the wake of Gandhi's trip to the state, the banners have sprung up - potentially offering further political sparring between Congress and the ruling TRS.

