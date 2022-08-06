Sangareddy (Telangana): Madhu Kumar from Kamkole of Sangareddy district was in 5th standard when he was electrocuted. Due to serious injuries, he was admitted to the hospital. However, his legs and arms had to be removed. He was confined to the hospital bed for many days. Although he recovered after that, he did not go to school due to the Covid-19 lockdown. He goes to school every day now in a wheelchair as the schools are running at full capacity.

Wheel-chaired boy gets support from schoolmates, says 'they want to keep me smiling'

Recently, a teacher named Ashok let the children play games in the classroom. Everyone was involved in it. But, the teacher and fellow students noticed Madhu's despair. Soon after, under the guidance of their teacher, the children have become Madhu's legs and arms, and he is always seen smiling.

"I lost my legs and hands due to an electric shock when I was in 5th standard. Now, I am in 8th standard. I have good friends in my school. Every day they take me to school, they take me anywhere I want to go. My friends even help me play carrom. They feed me during the lunch break as I don't have hands. My friends really make me feel that I don't have any disability. I feel like I am just like them when they are around me," said Madhu Kumar.

Adding further, his class teacher Ashok said, "One day, Madhu was given an activity in the class. He could not participate in activities due to his disability. I found him depressed on that day. Then I told his friends about it. Then they started helping him every day. Now, Madhu can even dance with their help. Since that day I have never seen Madhu being depressed. He is very happy now being surrounded by his friends."

His friends have been there for Madhu Kumar since he has come back to school. Feeding him and taking him outside to play games. "They took complete responsibility for Madhu. These friends are the reason why Madhu's eyes shine bright with happiness even during tough times in his life", added the teacher.