Hyderabad (Telangana): In a freak incident that perfectly personifies the phrase 'caught between rock and a hard place', a man got stuck upside down in a narrow crevice in rocks after he dived into it to retrieve his mobile phone that slipped from his hands. Shada Raju, a resident of Reddypet village, got caught between the close-knit rocks with his head into the crevice and legs popping outside. The man was stuck for around 42 hours until the rescue teams were finally able to pull him out unscathed on Thursday afternoon.

Teams comprising police, forest, revenue, and fire department were able to rescue Raju who thanked them and the heavens as he was finally brought up. Shada Raju of Reddypet of Rama Reddy Mandal went hunting in the forest on the outskirts of Ghanpur along with his friend Mahesh on Tuesday evening. While going over the rocks, his phone fell out of his pocket. While trying to pull it out, he slipped upside down in between the rocks and got stuck.

Also read: Rajasthan: After seven hours, child extracted from borewell in Dausa district

A friend who came along tried to pull him out but to no avail. Only the legs and one arm were visible. Family members and friends worked hard to get him out till Wednesday afternoon without informing the authorities because he had gone hunting. They only informed the police after all their efforts werto get Raju out failed.

Authorities led by District Additional SP Anyonya brought in two JCBs and other machines to help them in the rescue operation that continued throughout Wednesday night. Raju in the meantime was supplied with water mixed with Oral Rehydration Solution. His family including his wife, two sons, and a daughter were at the spot throughout this time.

Additional SP Anyonya and In-charge Tehsildar Sai supervised the relief efforts. The family members and relatives expressed happiness and thanked the authorities as Raju was brought out safely.