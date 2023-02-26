Hyderabad: The PG medical student of Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal district of Telangana, who administered herself with a poisonous substance on Wednesday, breathed her last at NIMS in Hyderabad after battling for life for five days. The victim, Preethi, tried to end her life after she could not bear the harassment of the senior. The Student Unions and the Opposition launched agitation after Preeti's death and demanded the accused be punished severely.

Preethi was rushed to NIMS in Hyderabad and was put on a ventilator and ECMO machine in ICU. Doctors said that her heart had stopped functioning, once at MGM Hospital in Warangal, and after that she was admitted to NIMS, the heart stopped functioning five times and she was revived using CPR. A special medical team tried their best to save her life, but in vain.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the senior, Saif, who ragged the victim. Subsequently, Tribal Groups and Student Unions staged a massive protest in front of Kakatiya Medical College and MGM Hospital in Warangal and demanded strict action against the accused student, the principal and HODs, who did not intervene and save her. The protesters also demanded compensation of Rs 5 crore to the bereaved family from the government.

In another incident, the Health Department of Madhya Pradesh transferred a contractual nurse, 65 days after her death. The nurses' transfer list was released on February 23 by the National Health Mission in which the name of a nurse from the Shivpuri district was also included. Although the nurse tried her best for her transfer when she was alive, but was not transferred by the Health Department.

After her death, the National Health Mission transferred the nurse from Shivpuri to Raisen. The nurse has been identified as Tanvi Dabande (28), a resident of Betul, posted at Khod Health Centre. According to sources, the girl died by suicide on December 20, 2022, in her government quarter. The incident came to light when the ward boy went to call the nurse for duty.