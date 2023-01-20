Warangal Municipal Corporation comes up with eco-friendly crematorium Vaikuntadhamam

Warangal: Death is inevitable, they say, and so is the chaos around it. To respect the dead and the grieving family, it is important to have a memorable crematorium experience. The Warangal Municipal Corporation (WMC) in its latest endeavour is working towards building eco-friendly crematoriums that can provide grieving families with a place to grieve in peace.

As part of the venture, the Warangal Municipal Corporation has created a funeral complex with state-of-the-art facilities with Rs 3.8 crore. Named Vaikuntadhamams , the Warangal Municipal Corporation is planning on building more such modern crematoriums across the district. This newly built crematorium in the Vajpayee Colony in Hanumakonda here has been built on one acre and is yet to be opened to the public.

The final abode of the people has come up on a piece of land that was previously used for the disposal of construction debris. The funeral complex has a 'zero pollution' concept and has electrical furnaces, landscapes for greenery and a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). A dedicated office room, cold storage, prayer hall, watchman room, toilet block, last journey vehicles and parking space are provided in the crematorium.

The crematorium walls have been decorated with paintings from ancient books and scriptures. One such painting is of Raja Harishchandra. Along with this, the lawns are well-kept with trees planted on both sides of the lanes. It may be recalled that the State government inaugurated a world-class crematorium for pet animals. The facility has been built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in partnership with People for Animals (PFA).