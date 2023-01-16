Hyderabad: The Supreme Court of India has asked the Telangana Hight Court to consider on merits the CBI's plea for cancellation of bail to Erra Gangi Reddy in connection with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The SC has thereby transferred the petition of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the Telangana HC.

The CBI urged for the cancellation of the bail of Erra Gangi Reddy, saying that the bail was granted to the accused when he was under the custody of the State police concerned. However, the lawyer of Gangi Reddy argued that there was no need for cancellation of bail since the accused has been cooperating with the Central agency.

Also Read: Viveka murder case: Are accused threatening investigating officer, SC expresses surprise

During the hearing, the SC said there is no absolute bar that once a person is released on default bail they cannot be denied it on merits and grounds like not cooperating with the investigation. The court cannot be compelled to not consider the gravity of the offence or examine the merits of the case when accused was not released on merits earlier, it said.