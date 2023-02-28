Hyderabad: Nature is beautiful and scary at the same time. A video of the venomous snake, a King Cobra standing at the height of a man, raising its head in the air has gone viral on social media. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the chilling video on Monday on his Twitter handle.

Sharing the video, the officer wrote, "The King Cobra can literally "stand up" and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift to a third of its body off the ground." The video shows, the snake standing straight on the muddy slope with its head raised high.

The clip has received 300.7k views so far. The post has been flooded with likes and comments. Replying to the post, a Twitter user wrote, "Scary and Majestic at the same time.". "Yes, myself and my dad had seen such a thing years ago in the village, jitters down the spine, both of us were shivering and ran back home," another wrote.

"My mom had an experience with a king cobra when it was found lying peacefully on top of a steel basket in our work area in the kitchen. The snake then decided the washing machine was a good place to hide...The fire department came to rescue and my dad went with them to make sure it was left alive," added a third. According to the national geography, the king cobra is one of the most venomous snakes on the planet. The reptile can lift a third of its body off the ground and can still move forward.