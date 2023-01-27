Hyderabad: Veteran actress Jamuna breathed her last on Friday morning at her residence in Hyderabad. She was 86 years old and was suffering from illness for a long time. She has acted in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films. Her filmography in Hindi included movies like Miss Mary, Ek Raaz, Rishte Nate, Milan and Dulhan.

Born as Jana Bai, the actress shared screen space with acting legends Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao A.K.A NTR and Akkineni Nageswara Rao, mostly referred to as ANR to name a few. A legend of the South film industry, she acted in 198 films in Telugu and other south-Indian languages.